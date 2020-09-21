This may be hard to believe, but it’s been exactly 18 years since The Amanda Show came to an end on September 21, 2002. Starring Amanda Bynes and kicking off the careers of fellow Nickelodeon stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck, the hilarious series first premiered on October 16, 1999 and aired on the network for a total of three seasons.

To celebrate the iconic sketch comedy series, and all the laughs it brought fans over the years, J-14 decided to take a major walk down memory lane and relive some of the funniest skits from back in the day. From brining in the dancing lobsters to jamming out with Totally Kyle and finding out the answer to the age-old question: Does Debbie still like eggs? We compiled all the best clip that are sure to transport you right back to the early ’90s.

Scroll through the gallery for a complete list of the funniest The Amanda Show skits.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.