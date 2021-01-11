Ever since Drake & Josh premiered on Nickelodeon, fans have been obsessed with the hilarious dynamic between Drake Bell and Josh Peck. The fan-favorite series aired its first episode on January 11, 2004 and came to its bittersweet end on September 16, 2007, after four seasons and 57 episodes.

The show followed the story of two teens named Drake and Josh who couldn’t be more opposite. When Drake’s mom marries Josh’s dad, they become brothers — and so the iconic line, “Hug me, brotha” was born. While Josh became known for his nerdy tendencies and love of science, Drake was more of a womanizer who introduced a new girlfriend to his family in every episode. In fact, a lot of pretty famous faces, like Vanessa Hudgens, Lucy Hale, Dianna Agron and more made appearances as one of his love interests.

J-14 decided to take a walk down memory lane to look back at all of Drake and Josh’s onscreen girlfriends and find out what they’re up to now. Scroll through our gallery to find out!

