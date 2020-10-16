It’s safe to say that a lot has gone down in 2020 already — a bunch of celebrity couples decided to call it quits and so many stars either gave birth or announced pregnancies this year! So many of Hollywood’s biggest stars — like Lea Michele, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Vanessa Morgan, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and more — became parents or announced that they are becoming parents in 2020, and fans were seriously so excited for them.

Nicki, for her part, confirmed the birth of her son — which was first reported on September 30 — with an Instagram post on October 15.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she captioned the photo collage, reveling the sex of her newborn.

J-14 decided it’s time to take a walk down memory lane. We went ahead and made a complete list of all the celebrity pregnancy announcements and celebrity babies born in 2020 so far, so prepare for some cuteness overload! Scroll through our gallery for a recap of all the stars who welcomed or are welcoming kids this year.

