It’s safe to say that a lot has gone down in 2020 already — a bunch of celebrity couples decided to call it quits and so many stars either gave birth or announced pregnancies this year! So many of Hollywood’s biggest stars — like Lea Michele, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Vanessa Morgan, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj and more — became parents or announced that they are becoming parents in 2020, and fans were seriously so excited for them.

Nicki, for her part, confirmed the birth of her son — which was first reported on September 30 — with an Instagram post on October 15.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world,” she captioned the photo collage, reveling the sex of her newborn.

pregnant celebrities giving birth 2020
Broadimage/Shutterstock

J-14 decided it’s time to take a walk down memory lane. We went ahead and made a complete list of all the celebrity pregnancy announcements and celebrity babies born in 2020 so far, so prepare for some cuteness overload! Scroll through our gallery for a recap of all the stars who welcomed or are welcoming kids this year.

