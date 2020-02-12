Get ready, Jonas Brothers fans, because Joe Jonas is about to become a father! That’s right, the singer is reportedly expecting his first baby with his wife, Sophie Turner, and fans couldn’t be more excited for them.

Us Weekly confirmed the exciting news on Wednesday, February 12. Sources also told Just Jared, “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them. Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

In case you forgot, the couple first started dating back in October 2016 after they were introduced by their mutual friend Hailee Steinfeld. They announced that they were engaged one year later, when Joe posted a simple shot of Sophie’s hand rocking a gorgeous diamond ring to Instagram, which he captioned, “She said yes.”

The couple officially tied the knot in May 2019, with a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. One month later, they headed to France to celebrate their marriage, where they threw a lavish party with their entire family and a bunch of their celebrity friends.

Besides starting a family, Joe certainly has a lot of exciting things coming up this year! For those who missed it, the “Sucker” singer and his brothers revealed that they’ve got a brand new album in the works back in January! That’s not all. On January 24, 2020, they also announced that they were getting their own Las Vegas residency! Yep, the three-piece boyband will play nine shows between the dates of April 1, 2020 and April 18, 2020 at the Park Theater at Park MGM, and fans cannot wait. The guys also have a brand new book, called BLOOD, dropping on October 20, 2020.

A rep for the 30-year-old declined to comment on their client’s personal life. Congratulations Joe and Sophie!

