Sorry guys, the Jonas Brothers just changed the release date for their upcoming memoir, BLOOD, for a second time. The book was originally supposed to come out on November 12, 2019, but was then pushed back to March 17, 2020. It is now set to hit stands on October 20, 2020.

“Our memoir, BLOOD, has a new on-sale date of October 20, 2020. We promise it will be worth the extra wait!” Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas shared on Twitter.

Fans can pre-order the book here. But wait, what will it be about? Well, according to their website, BLOOD “details the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers — from the band’s creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, break up at the height of their fame and now reunification.”

Wow, how awesome does that sound?! For those who forgot, the former Disney group announced that they were getting back together back in February 2019 — six years after their heartbreaking split. They released a new album, called Happiness Begins, dropped a documentary and embarked on a massive world tour — and seeing them up on stage together again was seriously a dream come true!

It turns out, this isn’t the only thing that Jonas fans have to look forward to this year. Get this — back in January, the guys announced that they’ve got a brand new album in the works! After performing their latest single, “What A Man Gotta Do,” and a brand new song called “Five More Minutes” at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the band posted a video on Shazam, where they spilled all the tea on the upcoming LP.

“Hey everyone, thanks for watching our performance on the 2020 Grammy Awards — music’s biggest night,” Nick said. “We performed ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ — our new single off our forthcoming album and our new, unreleased song ’Five More Minutes.’ Shazam it away.”

Joe added, “It’s good” before he, Nick, and Kevin all said, “Let’s go.”

That’s not all. On January 24, 2020, they also announced that they were getting their own Las Vegas residency! Yep, the three-piece boyband will play nine shows between the dates of April 1, 2020 and April 18, 2020 at the Park Theater at Park MGM, and fans cannot wait.

Wow, it looks like 2020 is going to be a very Jonas-filled year, and nobody’s complaining.

