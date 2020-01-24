Get ready to pack your bags Jonas Brothers fans because Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are headed to Las Vegas! On Friday, January 24, the talented trio took to Instagram and surprised fans by announcing their residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada. The three-piece boyband will play nine shows between the dates of April 1, 2020 and April 18, 2020.

Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM,” the brothers captioned their Instagram video.

Get ready to set your alarms JoBro superfans because fan club members will receive access to an exclusive presale beginning on Tuesday, Janaury 28 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets for the general public will be available starting on Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. PST.

This exciting announcement came just one week after the Jonas Brothers released their brand new single “What A Man Gotta Do.” Along with the track, the guys also released a new music video — which is filled with epic dance numbers and cameos from their wives, Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. That’s not all! Nick, Kevin and Joe and legit stripped down to their underwear for the visual. They are also set to perform the dance-worthy tune at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26.

For those who forgot, the Jonas Brothers had a huge 2019. The brothers announced they were reuniting back in February — six years after their heartbreaking split. They also released their sixth studio album Happiness Begins, dropped an epic documentary and hit the road on world tour, which ends on February 22, 2020 — right before their residency is set to begin.

Fans have wondered how 2020 could live up to all the excitement that last year brought the Jonas Brothers. From the look of it, they still have some surprises in store!

