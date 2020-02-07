It’s no secret that Jonas Brothers fans love seeing the boys’ wives — Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra — continuously star in their music videos, but that’s not the reason why Nick, Kevin and Joe initially asked the J-Sisters to make their cameos.

“There’s good chemistry there,” Nick explained during an appearance on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp on Wednesday, February 5. “This one, it was kind of a start to the next chapter within this already new chapter. And much like the last time around with the ‘Sucker’ video, it just felt right to have them involved.”

He continued, “And they were kind enough to grace us with their presence. They’re all very busy, so the fact that they were able to come do the video meant a lot to us.”

As fans know, Sophie, Danielle and Priyanka all made an appearance in the JoBros’ latest music video for the song “What A Man Gotta Do” — which was filled with some pretty epic dance numbers. During the interview, Joe revealed that him and his wife were worried about learning all the moves during their solo scene.

“We had to do a lot more dancing than I think we’re comfortable with,” he admitted. “So, we went to this rehearsal and I remember walking in really hoping there wasn’t professional dancers in the room, because that’s nerve-wracking. But luckily, it was just us and we just had fun with it. And she’s a great actress, so I let her do whatever she wants.”

The former DNCE member also said that Sophie shared her best acting tip before they filmed the video.

“She’s like, ‘Just don’t embarrass me. Don’t suck,'” he joked.

Can fans expect more J-Sisters appearances in the future? According to Joe, the girls might even take the stage.

“We’re gonna have them open up for us as one point,” he said.

