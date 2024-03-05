Joe Jonas is seemingly off the market just as quick as he was on it! The boy band member has been romantically linked with Stormi Bree following his divorce from Sophie Turner.

Who is Stormi Bree?

The 33-year old is a former American beauty pageant titleholder! In 2008, she was crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA, and the following year, Miss Teen USA 2009.

After her success in the pageantry world, Stormi switched career lanes. She took up acting and was featured in films like Hot Water, 2307: Winter’s Dream, and Midland.

Stormi also had a short run in the music industry when she auditioned for season 10 of American Idol in 2011 — but was unfortunately eliminated in the first round of Hollywood week. However, that didn’t stop her from pursing music.

Instead of singing on stage, Stormi opted to do music production. She shared with Galore in March 2016, “I come from the theater world, and opera—and obviously some country stuff because I’m from Tennessee—but [writing film scores is] what I want to do until I’m like 80.”

She continued, “I wanna be sitting in a dark room tweaking on a computer and scoring until I’m like 80. That’s how my brain processes: in strings and orchestra. So it’s kind of like I’m incorporating that into the project. While I’m young, I thought I would do songs I’ve written and put them in that world.”

Apart from music, Stormi is also signed with Photogenics Media, a modeling agency in Los Angeles.

Joe isn’t the only famous name the singer’s been tied to! Stormi dated model Lucky Blue Smith in July 2016. The following year, the musician gave birth to their first child — Stormi was 27 and Lucky was 19 years old at the time.

When Did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Split?

Joe and Stormi’s rumored romance comes months after his split from Sophie. On September 5, 2023, the Jonas Brother filed for divorce from his former wife.

In a joint post, the two shared the following day, “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to end our relationship. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

