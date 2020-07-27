It’s official, you guys — Joe Jonas is now a father! Yep, the Jonas Brothers singer and his wife, Sophie Turner, have reportedly welcomed their first child together, and we couldn’t be more excited for them!

According to TMZ, the Game of Thrones star gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday, July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles, CA. It’s also been reported that they named their daughter Willa. So cute!

As fans know, news first hit the web that the two stars were expecting on February 12, 2020. They have yet to speak out about the pregnancy, but the 24-year-old actress did show off her growing baby bump a bunch of times over the last few months!

And get this, you guys — according to Life & Style, the “Sucker” crooner treated his wife like royalty during her pregnancy. Sources told the magazine that the 30-year-old did everything he could to make sure Sophie felt as comfortable as possible, and fans’ hearts are seriously bursting.

“He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the insider dished. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease. He’s very caring like that.”

According to the outlet, the couple even bought a brand new home together to prepare for the birth of their baby.

“Joe and Sophie have recently splashed out on a beautiful mansion in Encino, which they’re making baby-friendly in time for the arrival of their bundle of joy and are already designing the nursery,” the source continued. “They’re overjoyed about the pregnancy and can’t wait to become parents.”

Congrats to the new parents!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.