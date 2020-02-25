As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner gear up to welcome their first child together, the singer is reportedly treating his wife like royalty! Yep, a source told Life & Style that the Jonas Brothers member is doing everything he can to make sure the actress feels as comfortable as possible during her pregnancy, and fans’ hearts are bursting.

“He’s always treated Sophie like a princess, moreso now than ever before — romantic trips away, pampering sessions and when she’s feeling tired, he’ll take charge of the grocery shopping and run errands,” the insider dished. “As it’s all new to Sophie, she’s slightly nervous about the birth and how she’ll cope balancing work with motherhood, but Joe’s putting her mind at ease. He’s very caring like that.”

As fans know, news first hit the web that the 30-year-old and the blonde beauty were expecting a child together on February 12, 2020. According to the outlet, the parents-to-be bought a brand new home together to prepare for the birth of their new baby.

“Joe and Sophie have recently splashed out on a beautiful mansion in Encino, which they’re making baby-friendly in time for the arrival of their bundle of joy and are already designing the nursery,” the source continued. “They’re overjoyed about the pregnancy and can’t wait to become parents.”

Besides starting a family, Joe certainly has a lot of exciting things coming up this year! For those who missed it, the “Sucker” singer and his brothers revealed that they’ve got a brand new album in the works back in January! That’s not all. They also announced that they were getting their own Las Vegas residency, and fans cannot wait. The former Disney boyband will play nine shows between the dates of April 1, 2020 and April 18, 2020 at the Park Theater at Park MGM. The guys also have a brand new book, called BLOOD, dropping on October 20, 2020.

But another insider told the outlet that despite Joe’s busy schedule, he “vows to do a lot of commuting so he can be by Sophie’s side during the pregnancy. Fortunately, Sophie can pretty much pick and choose her roles right now, so she’s cleared her schedule to prepare for the baby’s arrival.”

