Fans are patiently waiting on the edge of their seats for the arrival of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s baby! Yep, the actress is reportedly “due in the next couple of weeks,” and we can’t wait! As we gear up for the arrival of the little Jonas, we decided it’s time to take a look back at all the photos we have so far of Sophie’s adorable baby bump!

Although the couple has yet to speak out about the pregnancy, the Game of Thrones star has showed off her growing stomach quite a few times over the past few months. And every time she does, the internet seriously goes into a frenzy over it!

Missed some of the pics? Not to worry, people, because we went ahead and rounded up every snap that is out there so far of the blonde beauty over the last few months, so you can see her stomach grow for yourself!

Scroll through our gallery to see all the photos of Sophie’s baby bump.

