In March 2019, the Glee star and Zandy Reich officially tied the knot.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Lea said at an event in February of that year, per Insider. “They always say, ‘It will happen when you least expect it. It will happen when you least expect it!’ And I met my fiancé at my best friend’s wedding.”

She continued, “They had their siblings as their best man and maid of honor, but we were sort of the closest in the friend area, and we sat next to each other. … He was always around and at a lot of these mutual friends’ events. It really all happened when I least expected it. It’s a pretty awesome story.”

More than a year after their first wedding anniversary, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Ever Leo.

“My pregnancy really shook me. And it kind of took everything. It’s like everything else just wiped away. And I felt, for the first time, like … frozen in this moment in my life of like, ‘Who am I? What am I? What do I want? What do I believe in?’” the actress shared while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Hoda Show in December 2021. “And faith and everything just kind of all came zeroing in on what matters the most. And finding strength that I never thought that I had or had to have.”

Before finding love with Zandy and welcoming child, the “Cannonball” songstress had a few other public relationships throughout her time in the spotlight. Perhaps her most famous past romance was with her late Glee costar Cory Monteith. The two publicly confirmed their romance in August 2012 when making their red carpet debut.

“I don’t even remember a time when he wasn’t my boyfriend. No one knows me better than Cory. No one knows what it’s been like to go through this more than he does. Feeling like you have that net underneath you allows you to jump higher and go farther,” she gushed to Marie Claire in December 2012. “He makes me feel like I can do anything. For the first time in my life, I feel really, really settled and happy. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

In June 2013, the pair made their final appearance together as a couple, and in July of that year, Cory died of a drug overdose.

“I somehow feel the insane love Cory and I had for each other morphed into this strength that I have right now,” Lea told Teen Vogue in a January 2014 article. “There’s just something about knowing he’s watching everything I’m doing and feeling like I have to do everything now not just for me but for him.”

