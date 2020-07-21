Pregnant Katy Perry just showed off her baby bump, and opened up about how her body has changed throughout her pregnancy. Yep, taking to Instagram on Monday, July 20, the singer shared a snap of herself promoting her new merch, with her growing stomach on full display!

“Never too pregnant for a crop,” she captioned it. “And never too good for a mask. Get your #SMILE game on (though don’t forget darling #Daisies) and head to the link in my bio for your merch bundles!”

Afterwards, she opened up to Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O about posting the pic.

“It’s a crop top — can I wear that? I’m going to be a mom,” she admitted to wondering. “I was like, ‘F**k, I can still be young and fun and wear a crop top!’”

“I’m really grateful for my body,” the “Roar” songstress continued. “I have so much respect for women and obviously going through this process you get a whole new viewpoint. Everything is swollen. My hands are swollen, my feet are starting to swell. It’s starting to get to that point.”

As fans know, the American Idol judge dropped the bombshell news that she and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, were expecting when she released the music video for her new song “Never Worn White” on March 4, 2020.

Afterwards, she confirmed the pregnancy during an Instagram live, admitting that it was “probably the longest secret” she has “ever had to keep.” She also revealed that her due date is sometime in the summer!

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for,” the blonde beauty said, referring to her upcoming album. “We’re excited and happy.”

Then, on April 4, 2020, she revealed that they were having a baby girl! She shared a snap of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor with pink cake all over his face, which she captioned, “It’s a girl,” along with some pink hearts.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.