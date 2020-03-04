Congratulations are in order for former Glee actress Melissa Benoist and her husband Christopher Wood. On Wednesday, March 4, the couple took to Instagram and announced that they were expecting their first baby together!

“A non-canine child is coming to our family very soon! [Christopher] has always been an old dad by nature but now he’s going to be a real one!” the 31-year-old captioned two adorable photos of her, Chris and their dogs.

Her other half also posted the same two images. His caption read, “The photo is a joke but the news is real!” alongside a collection of baby-themed emojis.

For the pregnancy announcement, the pair opted for a few professional photos. One showed Chris with a giant belly and Melissa’s arms wrapped around him, and naturally, fans loved the hilarious pic.

As fans know, these two lovebirds first met on the set of Melissa’s CW show Supergirl when Christopher joined the cast as Mon-El — a love interest of Melissa’s character, Kara Danvers — in 2016. Obviously, the two really hit it off because their on-screen romance made a seamless transition to real life. They were first rumored to be a couple after photos surfaced of the pair packing on the PDA during a trip to Mexico in March 2017. Melissa made their relationship Instagram official two months after the romantic vacation. A few years later, in February 2019, Christopher proposed to Melissa and they got married six months later, in September 2019.

As fans know, this exciting pregnancy announcement came just after Melissa revealed, in an emotional video, that she had experienced domestic violence in a past relationship. She has not shared the name of her abuser, but during the IGTV clip, the actress went into detail about the physical and mental abuse that she suffered during the relationship. After her video went public, her husband took to social media and shared support for his wife.

“I’m going to kiss my wife and hold her tenderly. All day. And every day,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.