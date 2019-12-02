Hollywood is standing with Melissa Benoist. On Wednesday, November 27, the Supergirl star took to Instagram and uploaded an emotional video in which she shared a letter she wrote about her experience with domestic violence. Despite not revealing who her abuser was, Melissa went into detail about the physical and mental abuse that she suffered during the relationship.

“I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether,” the 31-year-old admitted in the video which she captioned, “Life Isn’t Always What It Seems.”

She explained how before physically hurting her, her unnamed ex would emotionally manipulate her which caused her to turn down acting projects.

“He didn’t want me ever kissing or even having flirtatious scenes with men, which was very hard for me to avoid, so I began turning down auditions, job offers, test deals and friendships, because I didn’t want to hurt him,” Melissa revealed. “I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard I felt the wind go out of me, dragged by my hair across pavement, head-butted, pinched until my skin broke, slammed against he wall so hard the drywall broke, choked.”

Since posting her brave video, many major celebrities — like Dove Cameron — have spoken out on social media in support of the star.

If you or someone you know is experiencing IPV, please call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1−800−799−7233.

