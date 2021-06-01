This may be hard to believe, but its been over 15 years since the coming-of-age film, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants — based on a book by the same name by Ann Brashares — first hit theaters on June 1, 2005.

The flick starred Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera and for those who forgot, it was all about a group of four best friends who are about to spend their first summer apart. Before leaving on their respective vacations, the besties find a seemingly magical pair of jeans that fits each one of them perfectly. So, they decide to share the pants and send them to each other throughout the entire summer, along with a letter about what they’ve been up to. The fan-favorite film also spawned an epic sequel!

All these years later, and the stars are still closer than ever! Amber, for one, shared a heartfelt social media post dedicated to her former costars in March 2019.

“I’m giving a shout-out to the women I have been through hell and back with,” the actress wrote at the time. “The women I don’t get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off. The women I have held and the women who have held me, both literally and metaphorically.”

Tamblyn continued: “The women I have acted with, got in fights with, wiped up a dance floor with, cried at each other’s weddings with, kissed each other’s brand new babies with, drank a LOT of wine with, had sleep overs with, had meltdowns with, and had life altering experiences with. Here’s to all the sisterhoods out there, who have done the same for each other.”

Prior to her post, Amber told Us Weekly in March 2018 that the girls would love to reunite for another movie! “It’s a very special bond that we have,” she gushed at the time. “We’re very proud to be friends and if we could do movies together for the rest of our lives I think we would.”

That’s something we’re totally here for! As fans know, the stars have gone on to accomplish a lot since their time on the film’s set. What are they up to now? Well, J-14 decided to do some investigating, and they’re all major stars! Scroll through our gallery to find out what the cast of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants is up to now.

