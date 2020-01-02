America Ferrera Is Expecting Her Second Child With Husband Ryan Piers Williams

Congratulations are in order for America Ferrera because she just announced that she’s pregnant with her second child! The actress and her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, are getting ready to welcome another baby into their family. The 35-year-old shared the exciting news via Instagram on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, and fans are super excited for her.

“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” she captioned a photo of her husband and 19-month-old son Sebastian touching her baby bump. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.”

“So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out!” Ryan captioned the same photo on his Instagram page. “Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!”

The Superstore star has yet to reveal the gender or due date of the new addition to her family, but America and Ryan are expecting the bundle of joy at some point in 2020.

Naturally, a bunch of the couple’s celebrity friends — like Amber Tamblyn and Reese Witherspoon — took to the comment section to congratulate the couple.

“Finally I can scream it from the rooftops!!!! CONGRATULATIONS MY LOVE!!” Amber wrote. For those who forgot, America and the actress starred alongside each other in the 2005 film Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and stayed friends ever since. Reese added, “Congratulations!!!! The is the most exciting news.”

This isn’t the first time the couple made a major announcement on New Year’s Eve. On December 31, 2017, America and Ryan announced that they were expecting their first child together, after six years of marriage, via Instagram.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” she captioned the 2017 social media post.

As fans know, America and Ryan met while the actress was studying at the University of Southern California. They became engaged in 2010 and tied the knot in June 2011. They welcomed their first child, Sebastian, in May 2018.

