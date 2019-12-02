Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018, there’s been one question on everyone’s minds. And that is — when are they going to start a family? Well, the model just addressed rumors that they’re expecting their first child together after photos emerged of her cradling her stomach!

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air once and for all, writing, “The internet is funny! No, I’m not pregnant, I just really love food.”

Meanwhile, Justin’s mom, Pattie Mallette, made it clear that she’s ready to become a grandma! She reposted Hailey’s message, adding, “Soon!?? (I can wait! Don’t TEASE ME!)”

Yes, please! As fans know, the rumors came just days after the “Love Yourself” crooner revealed that he had a serious case of baby fever. When his wife turned 23 years old on November 22, he let everyone know that he had babies on his mind.

“Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday!” the 25-year-old singer wrote alongside an adorable collage of pictures of him and his wife on Instagram. “The way you live you life is so attractive … Next season, BABIES.”

Back in October, he couldn’t contain his excitement about becoming a dad one day. He shared a super cute clip of a father playing with his son, which he captioned, “This is something I look forward to.”

He also posted a video of a toddler giving some sassy answers to her father when he asked her how she ended up wearing her mom’s lipstick.

“Hailey, with your attitude and my savage behavior we are in a world of trouble haha,” he wrote, referring to their future kids.

In July, the Canadian cutie shared a snap with the blonde beauty in Disneyland, which he captioned, “Love dates with you baby… One day I’ll be doing daddy daughter dates… Not hinting at anything soon I’m not in a rush. I just wanna enjoy you by yourself for a while!”

