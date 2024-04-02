Is the Jenner-Kardashian family growing? Reports are claiming that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with Timothée Chalamet — however, sources close to the family are saying the claim is totally made-up.

Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant?

During an episode of the “Tosh Show” podcast, host Daniel Tosh claimed that Kylie Beauty CEO is currently pregnant. On April 2, 2024, the podcast host recounted his visit to the grocery store where he allegedly first heard the news.

“Here’s something crazy. I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday,’” he claimed.

“Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show. This is the big season finale … This was the scene that apparently happened: Kylie reveals that she’s pregnant again with Timothée’s kid. What a bombshell.”

As exciting as this sounds, sources close to the Kardashian show disproved his statement. An Us Weekly source revealed that the family didn’t film their season finale nor any scenes in the grocery store.

Daniel concluded his story adding that it “might not be true. I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me.”

J-14 has reached out to Kylie’s reps for comment.

How Many Kids Does Kylie Jenner Have?

Kylie welcomed her first child with Travis Scott in February 2018. Three years after giving birth to Stormi, Kylie announced that she was expecting her second baby with the rapper — Aire was born in February 2022.

The former couple began dating in 2017 and had an on-again-off-again relationship until 2023. The two official called it quits in January 2023.

“Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did,” a source told People at the time.

The insider added that the relationship between them had “never been easy” and “there is a reason that they never got married. It’s always been very up and down.”

Kylie first sparked dating rumors with Timothée in early 2023.

