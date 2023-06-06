Kaia Gerber is breaking into Hollywood! The daughter of supermodel legend Cindy Crawford has started to book some major roles in movies and TV shows. Keep reading to see some of her upcoming projects.

The young model first made her acting debut in American Horror Stories in 2021 as the character Ruby. “Half of my life I’ve spent religiously watching American Horror Story. I’ve seen every season, and I know how all the different storylines connect,” Kaia told Entertainment Tonight in October 2021.

“And so, when I joined the world, there was part of me that was really nervous because so many people that I look up to are solidified in this world. And someone who was really wonderful was Sarah Paulson, who I felt from the time that it was announced that I was going to be in it really supported me,” she continued. “And that was such a wonderful person to have because, to me, she’s like the queen of Ryan Murphy’s world and just such an incredible actress.”

Following her work on AHS, Kaia is set to star in the Apple TV comedy series, Palm Royale, alongside legendary Hollywood actors Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig, and Carol Burnett.

“I have no idea what I’m doing there,” she joked to Elle Magazine in January 2023 of the upcoming series. “It’s ridiculous. Carol Burnett made me understand comedy in such a different way. I never would’ve dreamed that I’d get to work with her. I still can’t believe it happened.”

And that’s not the only comedy she’s booked! Kaia will star in a movie titled Bottoms, from the creators of Pitch Perfect and Cocaine Bear, costarring alongside Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri. Described as “lesbian Fight Club,” the project is equally close to her heart.

“When you see me looking angry on a runway, you wouldn’t assume there’s much of a sense of humor in there,” she said. “My character is nothing like me as a person at all, but I do think people will respond well to the jokes that are being made. It’s very of its time and very meta.”

