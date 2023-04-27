Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber might be a low-key couple, but they sure know how to strut a red carpet together! Keep reading to see all of the photos where they made a rare appearance together.

Austin and Kaia first stirred up dating rumors after walking out of a yoga class together on December 2021. Since then, they have been spotted out on dates, and even made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the W Magazine’s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles back in March 2022.

On top of that, the duo made headlines after making out at the red carpet premiere of Austin’s film, Elvis, in May 2022.

Kaia, who is 10 years younger than Austin, explained her tendency to date older men due to her lack of a typical high school experience.

“I was doing Fashion Month, but I was so young I had kissed, like, only one person. I had never had a high school sweetheart or anything,” Kaia, who was 19 at the time, told Elle Australia in May 2021. “And so I tended to date older people because those were the people I was around. And I got put in situations where one day I’d wake up and be like, ‘How did I get here? I have no idea what I’m doing, and I need help.’ And being able to ask for that help was amazing. That’s what real growing up means, not being afraid to ask.”

During an interview with GQ in May 2022, Austin declined to comment on his relationship with Kaia.

“I don’t think there’s anything I want to share about that,” he said when asked out about their romance. “But thank you for providing the space.”

Prior to Kaia, Austin famously dated Vanessa Hudgens for nearly 10 years before calling it quits in 2020.

Nearly two years after their split, the High School Musical alum called her relationship with Austin “life-changing.”

“The public only sees so much,” Vanessa told Nylon in September 2022, referring to her relationships with Austin and HSM costar Zac Efron. “I’ve also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it’ll be amazing.”

