We can all agree that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made one of the cutest couples ever — that is, until news hit the web that the pair had reportedly called it quits in October 2019.

As fans know, the couple had been together for more than two years before the shocking split, and they were seriously goals. The reality star and the rapper were constantly sharing the most adorable, PDA-filled pictures, getting matching tattoos, jetting off on romantic getaways, giving each other the sweetest gifts and showing off their love, and we were living for it. The lovebirds even welcomed a daughter, Stormi Webster, together back in February 2018. Yeah, we really thought that these two were soulmates.

But as adorable as they were, the duo has actually faced quite a few bumps along the way. It turns out, this isn’t the first time they’ve split. There’s unfortunately been rumors that the rapper cheated on the reality star multiple times. Not to mention that they’re both super busy with their careers, which makes it hard for them to see each other. Plus, with the entire world constantly watching their every move, it could make things a little difficult for them.

We decided to break down their entire romance from start to finish, and boy, has it been a wild ride. From how they met to their current status and everything in between, check out our complete guide to their love.

