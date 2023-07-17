Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods used to be the definition of two pretty best friends. The pair were inseparable for years: they vacationed together, attended events together and posted the cutest photos and videos of one another on social media. That was, until the cheating drama that included Jordyn, Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian and the father of her children, Tristan Thompson.

Keep reading to see if Kylie and Jordyn are still friends despite the drama and updates on their relationship.

What Happened Between Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods?

In February 2019, Jordyn was caught kissing Tristan at a party while he was in a relationship with Khloe, Kylie’s sister. ICYMI, Khloe and Tristan share two children together, daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson. The reported cheating scandal caused a rift between Jordyn and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and took the internet by storm at the time.

“Tristan, we’ve all known what he’s capable of. Look what he did when I was 9 months pregnant,” Khloe said during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians at the time, referring to the 2018 report about her ex cheating on her days before she gave birth to True. “But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.”

For her part, Jordyn told her side of the story on family friend Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk, explaining that she did not sleep with the NBA star, but they did share a kiss at a bash where she was heavily intoxicated.

“I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” Jordyn said on the show. “Now this situation may have made it harder for her to want to be with him, and I understand that. But I know I’m not the reason.”

Following the episode’s air, Khloe took to Twitter, writing,”Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

Later in 2019, Kylie unfollowed Jordyn on Instagram. The reality star later spoke about the incident on her family’s reality show, revealing that when she asked her former BFF about the incident, Jordyn “didn’t really say anything. She was just like, you know crying the whole time.” She added, “You could do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, then that’s when it’s a problem.”

During a KUWTK reunion show in June 2021, Khloe told host Andy Cohen, “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties.”

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Still Friends?

After four years, Kylie and Jordyn were spotted out to dinner with friends in a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles, in July 2023, marking it as the first time in more than four years that the makeup mogul was seen in public with her former longtime bestie. Photos of their dinner outing were posted by The Daily Mail one day later.

