There’s a new dog in town, and he’s moving into Kylie Jenner‘s house! The reality star officially added a new pooch to her already large brood proving once and for all that she’s the ultimate dog mom.

In February 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star introduced her millions of followers to her newest addition, Kevin, via Instagram. This sweet pup brings Kylie’s dog count to 10, along with Norman, Bambi, Rosie, Harlie, Wesley, Penny, Ernie, Sophia and Odie. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also has a bunny named Bruce, but he isn’t featured very often on her social media pages.

Over the years, fans have watched Kylie’s pups grow via Snapchat. As she became the founder of more businesses and welcomed daughter Stormi Webster into the world, the dog videos have taken a backseat. In fact, in February 2019, Kylie clarified via Twitter that nothing “happened” to her fan-favorite Italian greyhound Norman after fans questioned where he went.

“What makes u think anything happened to my Norman?” she wrote at the time. “I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still.”

There you have it, she’s still a total animal lover! Scroll through our gallery to see photos of all Kylie’s dogs.

