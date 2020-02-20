Fans are not happy with Kylie Jenner after she uploaded a photo that showed her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, wearing giant hoop earrings!

On Tuesday, February 18, the reality star shared a sweet snap of the toddler playing outside, but her extravagant earrings, which were gold and had her name written inside of them, quickly caught fans’ attention.

“Go best friend,” the makeup mogul captioned the post.

“Putting hoop earrings on a little girl… COME ON,” one of her followers commented, with another adding, “Wow, she is a baby not a woman.”

“Those earrings look waaay too heavy for her ears. You’ll stretch her earlobes,” another fan wrote.

“She’s not a Barbie, she’s a baby… Let her stay little for a while,” another Instagram user quipped.

Some fans, on the other hand, were quick to come to Kylie’s defense, with one writing, “Y’all just mad Stormi can handle these hella cute earnings and you can barely handle ya own life… Wait you don’t got one that’s why you on here complaining about some d**n kids earrings!”

“Stop hating on Kylie she’s a mother and she knows how to take care of Stormi,” another fan added. “If she wanted to put hoops on her she can it’s her daughter.”

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has come under fire for her daughter’s jewelry. Back in December 2019, fans slammed the beauty guru for gifting Stormi a diamond ring for Christmas. Some of her followers were quick to point out that the present could be a choking hazard for the 2-year-old.

“Stormi is 2! What does she need a 22 karat ring for?! They be doing way to much. Let’s not even get on the fact it’s a choking hazard,” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “I’m sorry but it is so f**king ridiculous that Kylie got Stormi, a 2-year-old, a DIAMOND RING for Christmas. I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees.”

