It looks like Kendall and Kylie Jenner might be headed to court. On Wednesday, January 15, a report surfaced that said Klauber Bros., Inc. — a company that designs artwork for the production of lace — filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against the youngest members of the Kardashian clan.

The lawsuit claimed that the Kendall, 24, and Kylie, 22, copied the company’s lace designs for two pieces of lingerie included in their Kendall + Kylie clothing line.

According to court documents, Klauber said the waistband on one pair of underwear sold on Kylie’s website and the lace trim on a slip sold by the Kendall + Kylie brand specifically uses two of their copyrighted patterns. The company claims on their website that “most” of their lace designs are copyrighted as they are “based on original artwork.”

“Klauber has a reputation for utilizing the latest machinery in a unique and creative fashion to develop new designs,” the Klauber website read. “More important is our focus on breakthrough techniques that advance the art of lace making.”

Klauber Bros., Inc. is seeking all the profits from the sale of these two Kendall and Kylie pieces, according to the report.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have come under fire recently. On January 9, 2020, Kylie received major backlash from fans who accused her of copying Ariana Grande‘s signature ponytail in one of her most recent Instagram photos.

“Kylie I’m sorry but [you] don’t have the permission to steal Ariana’s [signature] ponytail [you] can have any other hairstyle, but the ponytail takes it too far now take it out now,” one Instagram user commented on her post at the time.

Previous to that, on January 3, 2020, the Kylie Cosmetics owner debuted never-before-seen images of her hair in blonde pigtails with small twists. She quickly deleted the photo after receiving backlash from followers who accused her of cultural appropriation after she wore the style, which is more commonly worn by members of the black community.

Fans took to social media and continued to call out both Kylie and the photographers — Luca and Alessandro Morelli — for the hairstyle. They explained how it’s an example of cultural appropriation and not a “compliment.”

