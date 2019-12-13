It doesn’t get funnier than Kendall Jenner poking fun at her younger sister Kylie! On Thursday, December 12, a clip from the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians season finale hit the web and fans couldn’t get enough. The video featured the 24-year-old supermodel mocking the Kylie Cosmetics founder for overlining her lips.

“I love overlining my lips, this is how it all started,” she said making fun of her sister. “Literally, like, I just overlined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using.

That’s not all! Kendall even dressed up as the 22-year-old and wore a bright pink wig. She also rocked pink eyeshadow and multiple Kylie Lip Kit shades.

“You can mix the shades, we love mixing,” she joked while hilariously applying bright red lipstick to her mouth and teeth. “Oh my God, it feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f**king good.”

After her makeup was complete, the reality star called Kylie on FaceTime to see what she thought. It was no surprise that the makeup mogul totally loved it.

“Oh my God,” Kylie said. She added, “You look cute as Kylie. It looks amazing.”

In another preview for the episode, which is set to air on Sunday, December 15, the family heads to Wyoming for a family therapy session and Kendall opened up about how she sometimes feels the Kardashian-Jenner clan is super judgmental with each other.

“Sometimes there’s a lot of judgement between all of us. We think it’s fine because we’re family,” she said to her sisters. “Kourt you say it a lot. You’re always like ‘we can’t be so judgmental,’ but you are too. We all have to realize that we all are.”

As fans know, these clips came just days after the supermodel dished about her family during an appearance on The Late Late Show. Kendall reunited with her former flame, Harry Styles and during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, she ranked her siblings in order of best to worst parents.

“They’re actually all amazing. That’s so hard, they’re all amazing,” she said, before ranking them. “Rob [Kardashian], Khloe [Kardashian], Kim [Kardashian], Kylie [Jenner], Kourtney [Kardashian].”

