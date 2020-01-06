Fans are not happy with Kylie Jenner‘s latest photo shoot. On Friday, January 3, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and debut never-before-seen images of her hair in blonde pigtails with small twists. The 22-year-old was quick to delete the photo and repost it to her Instagram Stories after she received backlash from followers who accused her of cultural appropriation after she wore the style, which is more commonly worn by members of the black community.

Despite the image being deleted off her Instagram page, photographers and brothers Luca and Alessandro Morelli left the snap on their social media profile. In the caption, they claimed that the blonde look was inspired by Gwen Stefani. In the past the “Rich Girl” singer has also been accused of capitalizing off other cultures.

Fans took to social media and continued to call out both Kylie and the photographers for the hairstyle. They explained how it’s an example of cultural appropriation and not a “compliment.”

“I don’t find it as a compliment [because] my [people] still are losing jobs and viewed as ‘ghetto’ for protective hairstyles. While most white [people] see it as fashion,” one commenter explained. Another added, “If [you’re] gonna do one of our hairstyles do it right. And for all the people talking about stop. No you stop. Because I’ve never heard of straight hair being a problem in life or a work environment. Black people do get judged for their blackness and black hair because it doesn’t look neat but now Kylie wears it and it’s cool? OK.”

Singer Rebel Rae also commented on the Instagram photo and said, “Wow love this on a white woman who’s white, dedicated to another white woman. Celebrating the biggest era of cultural appropriation in modern pop history.”

Others added, “The cultural appropriation jumped out.” And an Instagram commenter wrote, “She’s a billionaire who is definitely bored. Now she wants to look like a ‘girl from the hood’ huh? People love our rhythm but don’t want our blues [shaking my head]. Stay in your billionaire lane.”

The backlash on this photo came just a few days after fans slammed Kylie for gifting her daughter, Stormi Webster, with a gorgeous diamond ring that people said could be a choking hazard for the toddler.

“Stormi is 2! What does she need a 22 karat ring for?! They be doing way to much. Let’s not even get on the fact it’s a choking hazard,” one fan wrote on Twitter on December 26, 2019.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.