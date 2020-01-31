The moment Kardashian-Jenner fans have been waiting for is finally here! That’s right, the dynamic sister duo Kendall and Kylie Jenner are collaborating on a new Kylie Cosmetics makeup line.

On Wednesday, January 29, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and dropped a major bomb about an upcoming project. Host Ellen DeGeneres asked Kendall to confirm that she was teaming up with her sister for a new makeup line and the 24-year-old model announced, for the first time, that they have one in the works.

“We’re very excited about it,” Kendall revealed. “We’ve actually not said that we’re doing it. This is the first time people will know.”

As for why it’s taken so long for the sisters to team up? Well, it turned out Kendall had some prior obligations.

“We haven’t done one yet, I’m the last sister — the last family member,” she said. “I had a contract before for with another makeup company, so now I’m able to do it.”

The reality star also teased the collection, “I might be wearing some of it today. I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood. We’re taking it seriously.”

Could it have been her eyeshadow, lipstick or something else entirely? Only time will tell!

Later on in her appearance on the talk show, Kendall was surprised with the cast of Netflix’s latest docuseries Cheer. She was totally shook when one of the cast members, Morgan Simianer, came out on stage and presented Kendall with her own Navarro College uniform. A former cheerleader herself, Kendall also got the chance to perform a few stunts with other members of the squad.

She learned, what the team called a “prep” stunt. Two members of the team held Kendall in the air while she kept her arms in a high V position. “This is crazy!” she yelled while in the air.

