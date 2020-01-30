On January 8, 2020, Netflix’s six-part docuseries, Cheer, debuted on the streaming service and ever since then, some people have become seriously obsessed! From hilarious memes to relatable tweets, it’s safe to say that Cheer has taken social media by storm.

For those who missed it, Cheer follows the Navarro College Bulldogs cheer team on their journey to the 2019 National Cheerleaders Association’s National Championship in Daytona, Florida. Along the way, viewers are not only introduced to the competitive world of cheerleading, but are also taught that not all cheerleaders are the same.

The show’s shining stars — Monica Aldama, Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer, Lexi Brumback, Jerry Harris, La’Darius Marshall, Mackenzie ‘Sherbs’ Sherburn and Austin Bayles — each took viewers on their own emotional journey about why they became cheerleaders and how the Navarro team became “home.”

Although there was a lot to learn about the cast of Cheer during the documentary, not everything about their personal lives was explored. Well, no worries Cheer fans because J-14 did some investigating and it turned out there’s still a lot to learn about your favorite cheerleaders!

Scroll through our gallery and check out the 11 things we learned about the cast of Cheer.

