Get your capes ready, because a We Can Be Heroes sequel is headed to Netflix!

Days after the highly anticipated flick — which brought back the iconic characters Sharkboy and Lavagirl — hit the streaming service on December 25, 2020, Netflix confirmed that a sequel was already in development. We Can Be Heroes director, Robert Rodriguez, shared the exciting news with his Twitter followers.

“44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!!” he wrote. “And … BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two! I’m in full development of the sequel.”

Initially, fans were thrilled when hearing that their childhood heroes, Sharkboy and Lavagirl, would be back with a new adventure. Now, viewers are obsessed with the new crop of young superheroes that movie introduced. So, will YaYa Gosselin, Nathan Blair, Andy Walken, Lotus Blossom, Dylan Henry Lau, Lyon Daniels, Vivien Lyra Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Hala Finley and Andrew Diaz all make their return as Heroics? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the We Can Be Heroes sequel so far!

