Just ahead of the release of their new movie We Can Be Heroes — which hits Netflix on Friday, December 25 — Vivien Lyra Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Hala Finley and Andrew Diaz caught up with J-14 and put their impression skills to the test! The young actors took turns pretending to be iconic characters from their own movie and Netflix’s fan-favorite shows while the others guessed who they were impersonating. Make sure to watch our video above to play along with the cast and check out We Can Be Heroes once it officially premieres.

