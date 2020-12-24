Celebrate Christmas with Netflix’s newest movie We Can Be Heroes! To honor the sure-to-be amazing film’s release, J-14 caught up with Vivien Lyra Blair, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Akira Akbar, Hala Finley and Andrew Diaz who shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes secrets and recalled their funniest memories from the movie’s set. From the sound of it, these young stars had some non-stop dance parties! Be sure to watch the video above, and check out We Can Be Heroes on Friday, December 25.

