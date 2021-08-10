Sister goals! Kendall and Kylie Jenner has proved themselves as the ultimate siblings since first appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2007.

Over the years, the dynamic duo have been known for collaborating with each other on clothing lines and book deals. While Kendall took the modeling route and Kylie opted to become a makeup mogul, the two are still closer than ever as they continue to grow up. According to Kendall, the turning point in their relationship was after Kylie welcomed her first daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world in February 2018.

“It’s obviously a bit weird that your little sister is having a baby before you. I didn’t expect it to happen like this. But it’s beautiful,” Kendall told Elle in May 2018. “It’s brought us closer together. We’ve always been very close, but we would butt heads all the time. This has made her a bit more loving toward me.”

While the girls have both become household names because of their family’s reality show, they’ve often reflected publicly about how they think their lives would be different if they didn’t grow up in the public eye.

“Even before the show, my dad always had an audience, so I was always around that energy,” Kylie told Harper’s Bazaar in May 2020. “I don’t know. I think it’s a blessing, the way it happened so early, because I don’t really know what it would be like to not be famous or in the limelight.”

Despite having appeared on KUWTK a lot throughout their youth, as Kendall and Kylie grew up, their scenes were few and far between. But, they still had some pretty epic sister moments when appearing on camera. In December 2019, Kendall hilariously mocked her sister’s makeup routine in a hilarious clip from the show.

“I love overlining my lips, this is how it all started,” she said while poking fun at the Kylie Cosmetics founder. “Literally, like, I just overlined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using.”

In the episode, the entire Kardashian-Jenner family dressed up as each other for a dinner. Kendall’s impersonation of her younger sister continued in her confessional. The model told viewers, “You can mix the shades, we love mixing. Oh my God, it feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f–king good.”

When Kendall FaceTimed Kylie to show the completed look, the mom of one approved! Scroll through our gallery to see more of Kendall and Kylie’s best sister moments.

