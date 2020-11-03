Throughout her time in the spotlight, Kendall Jenner has racked up some seriously hidden, tiny tattoos. The model — who has followed in her sister Kylie Jenner‘s footsteps when it comes to body art — has a few tiny ink designs on her body.

From one that acts as heartfelt tribute to her best friend to one she decided to get just for fun, and even one that was a total drunk mistake, the model may have more tattoo designs than fans actually realize! Although she’s kept some of them under wraps, J-14 is breaking down every single one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s tattoos.

But what do all of her tattoos actually mean and where are they located? Scroll through our gallery for all the details and a complete breakdown of all of Kendall’s tattoos, including what she’s said about them to what fans think they mean.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.