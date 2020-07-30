Talk about goals! Kendall Jenner just gave fans an inside look at her house, and boy, is it glamorous! Complete with what she calls a Hannah Montana room, an art studio and more, the supermodel’s stunning mansion is seriously making us jealous.

In a new YouTube video for Architectural Digest (accompanying her September 2020 cover story), the 24-year-old showed off some of the rooms in her home.

“I moved into this house about a year and a half ago, I renovated it for a whole year. The overall vibe I was going for was really peaceful, I wanted to feel really calm,” she explained to the outlet. “You’re kind of up in the mountains up here, and you’re surrounded by a lot of nature.”

Starting with the living room — which has a giant fireplace, two couches and no television — Kendall explained that she’s had some pretty “deep conversations” in there.

“We hang out in here more than I thought we would. I always have the fire going, whether it’s fall, summer, winter,” she explained.

She then showed off her office, bar area and her “dark and moody” powder room — which contains a giant, 300-pound stone sink.

“The guy who did my house said this was the hardest part — putting this in. They had to try a million times because they had to restructure the walls,” the brunette beauty said of the sink.

One of our personal favorite rooms was the art studio. Yep, the star converted what used to be her movie theater into a place to do all sort of arts and crafts, and we are obsessed with it! Get this — she even has white jumpsuits available for her pals to borrow so their clothes won’t get ruined when they paint.

“I’m not good at painting, but I thoroughly enjoy it and I consider it a form of therapy, so I love coming in here and just vibing out and making really horrible things,” she told the outlet.

As for her kitchen, Kendall explained that was the “most used room” in the whole house.

“We are in here every single day or night. I make dinner with my friends, I never knew that a certain kitchen could make you want to cook,” she dished.

Her TV room was filled with a “cloud couch” and a massive TV, while her dining room had a giant wooden table. After that, the reality star took fans downstairs, where she showed off her glam room and her fitting room — A.K.A. her Hannah Montana room — which was filled with clothes, accessories and shoes!

“It’s always kind of a mess. This is where I do all my fittings and kind of throw clothes in here. This is where I pack for long trips or trips at all,” Kendall added. “Even if it is a little bit cluttered in here or a little bit of a mess, I know where everything is.”

As for her glam room, that was complete with giant mirrors and a wall filled with all the magazine covers she has appeared on (Kim Kardashian gave her the idea)!

“I like a house that has character. When I walked into this place, I was immediately drawn to the peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe,” she revealed. “My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax. I’m not a huge party person. There aren’t a lot of ragers going on here. I like turning on music, lighting the fireplace and candles, and watching NBA games with my friends.”

Her master bedroom contains a sitting room, a double sided fire place, a tea stand, a giant bed (9 feet by 8.5 feet to be exact!) and copper energy rings. Seriously, we are living for the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s house.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.