Fans were left seriously shook when rumors hit the web that Harry Styles and his ex Kendall Jenner had gone to a protest together. Yep, the singer was spotted taking to the streets to show his support for George Floyd with someone who looked a lot like the model on May 31, 2020. But now, one of the One Direction member’s friends just completely slammed the reality star and shut down these rumors once and for all.

It turns out, the Kendall lookalike was actually YouTuber Amy Marietta.

“For those wondering if any of us are Kendall — no lol,” one of his friends wrote on Instagram. “She was not at the protest. She was looking for a Pepsi.”

As fans know, she was most likely referring to the controversial commercial that the 24-year-old appeared in back in 2017. The Pepsi ad, which received a lot of backlash at the time, showed Kendall walking up to a policeman amid a protest with a can of Pepsi, which seemingly calmed the entire situation. At the time, some people accused the soda company of “glamorizing protests.”

The brunette beauty later addressed the entire situation in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

“I would never purposely hurt someone, ever, and if I knew this would’ve been the outcome, I never would’ve done something like this,” she said. “The fact that I would offend or hurt other people was definitely not the intent. And that’s what got me the most — is that I would’ve ever made anyone else upset.”

As fans know, many celebrities have spoken out and protested following George’s tragic death. The 46-year-old, unarmed black man passed away in Minneapolis, MN, on May 25, after a police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The white officer — Derek Chauvin — did not move even as George repeatedly said “I can’t breathe,” as heard in a video captured by bystanders. The officer has since been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, while fellow officers Thomas K. Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng — who were also present at the time of the incident — were charged with aiding and abetting murder.

