Mark your calendars and set your alarms because there’s no doubt about it, this is going to sell out fast! Of course, we’re talking about Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s upcoming makeup collaboration. Yep, the entire collection is almost here and we’re breaking it all down for you.

The makeup mogul recently took to Instagram and — after months of anticipation — announced to fans that on Friday, June 26, the Kendall x Kylie Collection will be available for purchase.

“We have been dreaming this up for quite some time so I hope you guys love it!” Kylie captioned the promotional video for the line on Instagram.

For those who missed it, Kendall first hinted at the collab while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few months ago. Then, during an Instagram Live in June, the sisters held up a box and gave followers a first look at the products. Well, now, the waiting is almost over because the collection is coming in just a few days!

So, what can you expect on Friday, June 26? Well, the makeup line includes a sister-themed eyeshadow palette that will have shades called “I’m Telling Mom,” “Love You Sister,” “Name A More Iconic Duo,” and more. Naturally, there will also be a lip kit available for purchase, in the shade “Sister Sister,” along with a High Gloss lip gloss and some never-before-seen products as well, like a three face sticks, gold eye gloss and a blotting cream.

But that’s not all! Aside from this collection, Kylie also has an entire new range of products coming soon, too. While introducing the Kendall collection on her Instagram Stories, she gushed over three new face sticks coming soon, and explained that the ones in this collection were “Kendall’s perfect signature shades.” She then told viewers that full range of colors for all skin tones would be available one week after the Kendall Collection’s drop. So, get ready for a lot of new makeup products coming at you this summer!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.