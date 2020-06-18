Get ready, guys, because a Kendall Jenner collection is coming soon to Kylie Cosmetics, and all we can say is, FINALLY! For those who missed it, the model first teased the makeup line back in January, but now, fans are finally getting a first look at what they can expect!

During a recent Instagram Live with her sister Kylie, the 24-year-old held up a box with both of their faces on it and the words, “Kendall by Kylie Cosmetics.” Unfortunately, neither reality star gave a date for when the collection is scheduled to drop, but they did say that it’s “coming soon.” We’re seriously hoping that they announce the release date ASAP because we want to get our hands on this, like, now!

For those who missed it, Kendally first hinted at the collab while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few months ago. Fans were shook when the star dropped the bomb because it was the first time that either of them announced that there was anything in the works between them.

“We’re very excited about it,” Kendall revealed. “We’ve actually not said that we’re doing it. This is the first time people will know.”

At the time, she also explained why it took so long for them to team up.

“We haven’t done one yet, I’m the last sister — the last family member,” she said. “I had a contract before for with another makeup company, so now I’m able to do it.”

The reality star also teased the collection while on TV, saying, “I might be wearing some of it today. I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood. We’re taking it seriously.”

Unfortunately, she never explicitly said if the makeup product she was wearing was her eyeshadow, lipstick or something else entirely, but from the most recent sneak peek, there’s definitely a new lip kit that’s about to hit the site!

