On Friday, May 29, Kylie Jenner took to Twitter and fired back at Forbes after the publication revoked her titled as the youngest self-made billionaire, and alleged that she lied about her earnings and forged tax returns to “look even richer.”

“What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site,” the 22-year-old posted on Twitter. “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period.”

“Even creating tax returns that were likely forged’ that’s your proof? So you just THOUGHT they were forged? Like actually what am I reading,” the reality star continued, seemingly denying the publication’s claims. “But okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I’m doing perfectly fine.”

She concluded, “I can name a list of 100 things more important right now than fixating on how much money I have.”

For those who missed it, her series of social media posts were in response to a story written by Forbes, in which the publication investigated Kylie’s wealth months after her magazine cover. According to the article, the Kardashian-Jenner team allegedly reached out over the years to get the Kylie Cosmetics founder recognition in the publication. Forbes also claimed that they were presented with Kylie’s tax returns during an alleged visit to mom and manager Kris Jenner‘s “mansions and CPA’s offices, and even creating tax returns that were likely forged.”

According to the report, Kylie Cosmetics “is significantly smaller, and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets to believe.” They also estimated her net worth to be “just under $900 million” with new calculations.

“But the documents, despite looking authentic and bearing Kylie Jenner’s signature, weren’t exactly convincing since the story they told, of e-commerce brand Kylie Cosmetics growing from nothing to $300 million in sales in a single year, was hard to believe,” Forbes wrote. “After speaking with a handful of analysts and industry experts who also found the Jenners’ claims implausible, we settled on a more reasonable estimate for our 2017 Celebrity 100 list: $41 million in overall earnings for Kylie, good for the No. 59 spot.”

Along with her Twitter posts in reply to the article, Kylie also responded to a fan who asked, “This is what you’re worried about right now?”

“This is literally the LAST thing I’m worried about right now,” she said.

