Fans Praise Kylie Jenner After She Shows Off Her Stretch Marks In Stunning Snap

A few weeks after she was slammed for a major photoshop fail, fans are praising Kylie Jenner for showing off her stretch marks via Instagram Stories. For those who missed it, the reality star posted a stunning, unedited selfie where the stretch marks on her chest were clearly visible, and her millions of followers had nothing but positive comments about it.

“Kylie Jenner showing off her stretch marks unapologetically is growth,” one fan posted on Twitter, alongside a screenshot of the snap. Another added, “Kylie showing her stretch marks on [Instagram] Stories. That’s a nice change for the Kardashian/Jenner family.”

A third person posted, “If Kylie has stretch marks and it’s still rocking it, why can we accept that on ourselves?”

Previously, the makeup mogul got candid about her stretch marks during a YouTube video from July 2018.

“I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger,” the 22-year-old said when talking about how being pregnant with her daughter Stormi Webster changed her body.

As fans know, Kylie’s stretch marks isn’t the only pregnancy discussion surrounding her famous family lately. That’s right, on Wednesday, May 13, both Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian slammed rumors that they were pregnant via social media.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me,” Khloe posted on Twitter after fans were convinced that she was expecting her second child with ex Tristan Thompson. “The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Kourtney also took to social media and denied rumors that she was expecting her fourth child after a fan commented “SHE’S PREGNANT” on a bikini selfie.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body,” the mom of three responded.

