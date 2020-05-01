Reality star Kylie Jenner was left terrified after someone “close to home” tested positive for the coronavirus. Yep, during a clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians — which premieres this September — the model expressed her fears.

“It’s just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive,” the makeup mogul said to the camera during the sneak peek. She did not reveal the name of the person who had caught the deadly disease.

The preview also showed her mom, Kris Jenner, breaking down over not being able to see her daughters.

“Khloe [Kardashian], I miss you. I just want to hug you,” she said to her daughter from a distance, as tears streamed down her face.

“We’re all going to get through this,” Khloe assured fans.

For those who missed it, over 3,300,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 234,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time. Over 1,000,000 have recovered from the sickness.

Kylie’s admission comes just days after she was slammed for seemingly ignoring the social distancing guidelines. According to sources, the reality star has been spending the coronavirus quarantine with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, which is why fans were left pretty confused when Kylie and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou posted multiple videos together on April 27, 2020.

“Did they forget about social distancing? [I guess] it doesn’t apply if [you’re] a billionaire,” one person wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “So everyone’s talking about Kylie Jenner making TikToks, but not the fact that she just broke the rules of lockdown and randomly let her friend come into her house? Great influence.”

A third user said, “I love how social distancing doesn’t apply to celebrities.”

