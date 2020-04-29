It’s official, Kylie Jenner is a total savage! The youngest member of the Kardashain clan took to TikTok recently and completely trolled her entire family with hilarious impressions. That’s right, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were not safe when it came to the makeup mogul recreating some iconic scenes from Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside BFF Stassie Karanikolaou.

Some of the most memorable moments included: Kourtney reminding her family that Glendale, CA, was not the “land of their people” and, of course, when Kim’s diamond earring fell off into the ocean. A true classic, if you ask us.

In a separate clip, the girls remade Kendall and Kris’ famous “you’re cute jeans” clip.

As fans know, these epic videos came just after the BFF pair was dragged online for seemingly breaking the coronavirus social distancing rules. For those who don’t know, according to sources, the reality star was spending the coronavirus quarantine with her daughter, Stormi Webster, and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, which is why fans were seriously confused when Kylie and Stassie posted multiple videos together on Monday, April 27.

After the best friend pair were seen on Instagram laying out in the sun and making TikTok videos together, backlash started to hit the web.

“Did they forget about social distancing? [I guess] it doesn’t apply if [you’re] a billionaire,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another added, “So everyone’s talking about Kylie Jenner making TikToks, but not the fact that she just broke the rules of lockdown and randomly let her friend come into her house? Great influence.”

A third said, “I love how social distancing doesn’t apply to celebrities.”

Kylie has yet to respond to the backlash.

