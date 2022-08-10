Kylie Jenner‘s transformation is one for the books! The young star was only 9 years old when her family’s reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiered, and now she’s become a mega mogul, businesswoman and mom.

“Even before the show, my dad always had an audience, so I was always around that energy,” she said of her rise to fame to Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “I don’t know. I think it’s a blessing, the way it happened so early, because I don’t really know what it would be like to not be famous or in the limelight.”

Kylie also spoke on her success with her iconic makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics. “I didn’t think it was possible. I didn’t think that this could really be my job. I always loved makeup, though. I wanted to watch tutorials. I would play with my own makeup or my mom’s. I’ve always loved makeup, and I was obsessed with lipstick.”

The young CEO first started selling Kylie Lip Kits in 2015, which garnered so much success that Kylie Cosmetics was launched shortly thereafter. Since then, the company has been estimated to be worth hundreds of millions. In July 2019, Kylie sold a majority stake to Coty Inc. for $600 million.

Along with Kylie cosmetics, the reality star has ventured into skincare! She launched the brand Kylie Skin in May 2019 and Kylie Baby, which specializes in baby skincare products, in June 2021. “I’ve definitely tried my fair share of baby products, so when creating Kylie Baby, delivering the best and highest-quality formulas was essential,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“I wanted to be sure I was using the most gentle, clean, and safe products on my own kids,” she explained. “So, it was important that the line met my clean standards and is pediatrician approved.”

Growing up in the limelight, audiences of the show saw Kylie transform from a young girl to rebellious teen to successful businesswoman and mother of two! Somewhere within those years is when Kylie said she started to understand her massive influence. “I always knew my family was a big deal, but me, solo, probably around when my pop-ups started. Or when I started dyeing my hair blue and cut my hair off, and then everyone started dyeing their hair blue and cutting it off. And I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I realized what an influence I had. I was probably like 16.”

