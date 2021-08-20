Congratulations are in order for Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is gearing up to welcome her second baby with Travis Scott, multiple outlets confirm.

“She has been trying for almost two years to get pregnant,” a source told Us Weekly in a report posted on Friday, August 20. “She has always wanted another kid close to [her 3-year-old daughter] Stormi’s age.”

The New York Post’s Page Six was first to break Kylie’s pregnancy news.

The former E! personality, 24, and Travis, 29, welcomed Stormi in February 2018 after keeping their pregnancy out of the public eye. When announcing her daughter’s birth to followers via Instagram, Kylie shared, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life.”

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” she added in the social media caption. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Kylie and Travis have been dating since 2017, and she announced their split in October 2019. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Kylie shared on Twitter at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

The pair have since reconciled their relationship. When it comes to having kids, Kylie has been vocal about wanting more than just one.

“My friends all pressure me about [having another child],” she told Harper’s Bazaar in February 2020. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder also opened up about how motherhood has changed her life during an interview with Tmrw Magazine in May 2021.

“Becoming a mom was the biggest change for me,” Kylie said. “I’ve grown so much as a person, and I continue to grow every single day. I love learning and I’m trying to be the best person I can possibly be. It’s been such a challenging year, but the silver lining was that I had so much more time to spend with my family.”

