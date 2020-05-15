Is Ashlee Simpson having a boy or girl? The singer just revealed the gender of her and husband Evan Ross‘ second baby, and fans couldn’t be more excited for them!

Get those blue balloons ready because it turns out, the 35-year-old is expecting a baby boy! Yep, the couple shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday, May 14, when they posted an adorable video of them, alongside daughter Jagger Snow and son Bronx Mowgli, as they cut into a cake filled with blue sprinkles.

“SO STOKED [TO] MEET MY BABY BOY,” Evan captioned the clip. “As [you] can tell Jagger wanted a [sister].”

For those who missed it, the pair announced that they were gearing up to welcome their second child together on April 30. The “Pieces Of Me” singer and her hubby took to Instagram and announced the exciting news to their followers.

“We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby number three,” she captioned her adorable snap. He added, “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

They continued, “During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

As fans know, this will be the couple’s second child together, with their daughter, Jagger, being born in 2015. Their 11-year-old son named, Bronx, was from Ashlee’s previous marriage with rockstar Pete Wentz.

Evan even dished to Us Weekly back in October 2019 that they “definitely” wanted another child.

“We’ll figure out when it’s the right time…It might just happen,” he said at the time. “It could just happen.”

No better time than the present!

