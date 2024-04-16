Logan Paul is adding another profession to his long list of achievements — YouTuber, actor, wrestler and now, father! The WWE star is expecting his first child with fiancée Nina Agdal.

You may remember Logan from his Youtube days, where he would post daily vlogs and prank videos in 2015 — but it seems the now 29-year-old is all grown up! The social media star took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Another Paul coming this Fall 👶🏼 @ninaagdal,” Logan wrote in the caption on Monday, April 15. In the photo slideshow, he’s seen kissing his beau while holding up a sonogram of their baby.

The professional wrestler shared the same photos to his Instagram Story, saying that this “next chapter will be very special.”

Their baby news comes after almost a year since the duo got engaged in Lake Como, Italy. Logan proposed to Nina in July 2023, sharing their special moment in a Youtube video.

“Today is the day I ask the love of my life to marry me,” the WWE star told his YouTube followers at the beginning of the clip. “Fourteen months ago, I fell in love with the most beautiful human being I’ve ever seen in my life, and I have been waiting for this day ever since.”

Later in the video, Logan subtly hinted to Nina about the proposal (without her knowing of course)! The Youtube sensation asked the model if she could picture herself getting married in Lake Como and if she could imagine getting proposed to there.

Logan then pulls out a ring and gets down on one knee saying, “You are the love of my life,” Paul told her before popping the question. “You are the girl of my dreams, I never thought I’d find you, and now I don’t ever want to let you go.”

The lovebirds began their romance in the summer of 2022 — officially announcing their relationship on New Year’s Eve. The Sports Illustrated model shared a series of photos of her and the Law and Order guest star embracing one another.

Nina captioned the sweet images saying “2022, the beginning of me and you.”

