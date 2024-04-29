Have you seen The Spiderwick Chronicles show yet? The live-action adaptation of the beloved books series written by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, takes us back to a spellbinding world of magic, and includes so many young Hollywood stars — such as Jack Dylan Grazer! So, can we expect a season 2 to continue the iconic series? Keep reading for everything we know about a second season.

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’?

So far, Roku hasn’t given a greenlight for a second season — but it’s only been a few weeks since the release of the show, so there’s definitely still hope.

ICYMI, the show premiered on Roku on April 19, 2024, and tells the story of the Grace family — twin brothers Jared (Lyon Daniel) and Simon (Noah Cottrell), sister Mallory (Mychala Faith Lee) and their mother Helen — as they move into their great aunt’s home and discover a world of fairies that exists parallel to their own.

The Roku Channel was not the first attempt to adapt the books, as the first live adaption of The Spiderwick Chronicles came in 2008, and starred Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger and Seth Rogen.

“I grew up on the books and the movie,” Lyon told J-14 exclusively. “I mean, I’m a big fantasy geek — Lord of The Rings, Harry Potter, Dungeons and Dragons, you name it. So it was a dream come true.”

Noah revealed it was also a very “weird, full circle moment” to star in the franchise, as he also read the books when he was younger.

“It’s really fun to have read the books and watched the movie when I was younger and then now be here today,” Noah told J-14. “And then of course, after being casted as Simon going back and reading the books, watching the movie, taking bits and pieces of the characters and really diving deep into the whole world of Spiderwick.”

One thing that’s different about Roku’s rendition of the series, Lyon says, is the aspect of Jared’s mental health.

“I’m so excited for people to see the mental health journey that my character Jared goes through,” he began, “and just exploring that because it’s such a prevalent topic in today’s generation with people my age. I wanted to respect that and I’m so happy and so lucky and so grateful to be a beacon for that.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.