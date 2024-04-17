We’re getting another adaptation of The Spiderwick Chronicles, but this time, in the form of a show! The beloved magical books originally written by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, stars a cast of young, rising stars. Keep reading to meet the cast and learn more about their characters.

ICYMI, The Spiderwick Chronicles tells the story of the Grace family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover a world of fairies that exists parallel to their own.

There are eight novels in the book series: The Field Guide, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda’s Secret, The Ironwood Tree and The Wrath of Mulgarath. A spinoff series, titled Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, consists of three novels: The Nixie’s Song, A Giant Problem and The Wyrm King.

Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast as twin brothers Jared and Simon, respectively. Christian Slater is set to play Mulgarath. Jack Dylan Grazer will be voicing a character named Thimbletack, “a boggart who lives in the walls of the Spiderwick Estate,” per Variety.

Originally a series by Disney+, the streaming platform canceled the show in August 2023, however, Roku bought the rights in October 2023.

“It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel,” Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals, Roku Media, said in a statement to Deadline at the time. “We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers.”

A film adaptation of the books debuted in 2008 and starred Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen.

During an interview with ScreenRant, author Holly Black spoke about how the show differs from the 2008 film.

“Well, obviously, television by its very nature opens things up in a way that a film compresses. So, it was really great to get to spend more time with these characters, specifically the villain,” she told the outlet. “We get to see what Mulgarath is up to, what his scheme is. We get to see what his inner conflict is, and that’s really, really fun. And we get to spend more time with Simon and Mallory, and really build out their conflicts. We get to spend time with their mom, and all of that stuff, I think, feels really great. And I think we get to dive even more deeply into Jared, and his conflict, and his anger, and how he’s processing it.”

