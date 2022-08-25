The Spiderwick Chronicles is coming to life! Again! Disney+ announced that a TV series based on the children’s books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black was in the works! Keep reading for everything we know about the series.

Disney+ made the official announcement of the upcoming series in November 2021 via Twitter. “Your field guide to a world of fantasy,” the tweet read, “#TheSpiderwickChronicles, a new live-action Original Series based on the best-selling books, is coming to #DisneyPlus.”

Aron Eli Coleite will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside the authors of the original novels, Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, according to Deadline. They will be joined by Jeremy Bell, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, D.J. Goldberg, and Julie Kane-Ritsch. Kat Coiro will direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, Deadline reported in May 2022.

The Spiderwick Chronicles tells the story of the Grace family — twin brothers Jared and Simon, sister Mallory and their mother Helen — as they move into their great-great uncle’s home and discover a world of fairies that exists parallel to their own. So far, Lyon Daniels and Noah Cottrell have been cast as the two main roles in the Disney+ series! Lyon is most well-known for his role for We Can Be Heroes, while Noah is most known for his role Skyscraper starring Dwayne Johnson.

On August 24, 2022, Christian Slater was announced to play Mulgarath, one of the major villains in The Spiderwick Chronicles. The character is described as “a capital-V Villain who does what all ogres do — he eats people and has an insatiable desire to consume. Mulgarath wants the secrets contained in Arthur Spiderwick’s Field Guide to the Natural World for a nefarious scheme that will satisfy his hunger.”

There are eight novels in the book series: The Field Guide, The Seeing Stone, Lucinda’s Secret, The Ironwood Tree and The Wrath of Mulgarath. A spinoff series, titled Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, consists of three novels: The Nixie’s Song, A Giant Problem and The Wyrm King.

A film adaptation of the books debuted in 2008 and starred Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short and Seth Rogen! Directed by Mark Waters, the movie made $162.8 million at the box office and received generally positive reviews from critics.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the upcoming Disney+ series!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.